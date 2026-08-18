'Awful Umpiring': Controversy Erupts Over Dhruv Jurel's Catch To Dismiss Lahiru Udara In IND Vs SL 1st Test | VIDEO

A controversial catch involving Dhruv Jurel sparked drama as Lahiru Udara was given out after the India wicketkeeper claimed a sharp catch close to the ground. Udara was well set when he nicked a delivery off Manav Suthar, with Jurel stationed at gully.

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Jurel stayed low and took the ball in his right hand, but questions remained over whether his fingers were fully underneath it before the ball brushed the turf. The umpires opted for a review and replays were inconclusive.

The third umpire reviewed the incident and was satisfied that Jurel had completed the catch cleanly. The decision was flashed on the screen, with Udara staring in disbelief and reluctant to leave the field.

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Despite Udara's protests, the decision stood and the batter had to walk back, leaving the controversial catch as the talking point. Netizens were quick to criticise umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri.

The wicket left Sri Lanka in a precarious position at stumps on Day 4. The hosts slipped to 84/4 as left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed 2/30 after taking 4/76 in the first innings to leave Sri Lanka needing another 288 runs on the final day.