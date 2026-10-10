Avoided Sugar, Gluten And Lactose For 6 Years: How Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Strict Diet Fuelled International Comeback After 4 Years

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in India's international plans after nearly four years away from the national team. The veteran pacer's resurgence reflects years of fitness work, dietary discipline and a renewed focus on his biggest strength: swing bowling. At 36, his commitment to staying fit has helped him earn another opportunity to represent India.

Weight loss, strict diet and no sugar

According to The Indian Express, Bhuvneshwar has avoided sugar, gluten and lactose for the past six years as part of his fitness regime. His physiotherapist, Ramneesh Vohra, revealed that the pacer's weight has dropped from around 80 kg to 75 kg.

His body fat has reduced from 22–25 per cent to 16 per cent. These changes highlight his commitment to maintaining fitness and extending his career despite the physical demands of fast bowling.

Vohra began working with Bhuvneshwar during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, with their sessions continuing even after the bowler lost his place in India's team.

Their programme focused on joint mobility, strengthening exercises and movements that replicated the demands of competitive cricket. The aim was to restore his bowling rhythm and physical efficiency rather than simply increase his pace.

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Kumar's return comes on the back of stellar performances with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He picked up 45 wickets in 30 games over the last two seasons, helping the franchise to back to back titles after an 18-year drought. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, the onus will be on Bhuvneshwar to lead the attack and guide the Indian pacers in swing friendly conditions on tour.