Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns To India T20I Squad After 4 Years, New Zealand Again Marks His Comeback | X - AjayJadeja171

Mumbai: Four years can be an eternity in Indian cricket. Careers begin, reputations are built and a new generation can take over in that time. For Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, the long wait has ended with a familiar destination: New Zealand.

At 36, Bhuvneshwar is back in India's T20I squad, recalled for the five-match series against New Zealand beginning in Christchurch on October 22. It is a remarkable return for a bowler who last represented India in November 2022 and appeared to have slipped quietly out of the national team's plans.

The comeback is particularly fitting because New Zealand is where his previous stint in India colours ended. His last international appearance came in the T20I series there in November 2022. Nearly four years later, the land of green pitches and conditions conducive to seam and swing offers him another opportunity.

🚨BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR IS BACK FOR INDIA T20I🚨36 year old, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in India's T20I squad after 4 years🔥Bhuvi has been selected for New Zealand tour & will feature in 5 match T20I series 👏🏻Now, the question ⁉️ Will BCCI allow Bhuvi to play HongKong Sixes 🧐 https://t.co/7500YMc9Ri — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) October 6, 2026

Return built on wickets

Bhuvneshwar's return has not been built on nostalgia. It has come through wickets.

The right-arm pacer has enjoyed two productive Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taking 45 wickets across the 2025 and 2026 editions. His 2026 campaign was particularly impressive as he claimed 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95.

For a bowler in his mid-30s competing in a format increasingly driven by raw pace, Bhuvneshwar has continued to make his craft relevant. Swing, control, changes of pace and an ability to read batters have remained his principal weapons.

His international numbers underline the experience India are bringing back. Bhuvneshwar has played 87 T20Is and taken 90 wickets at an economy rate of 6.96, with best figures of 5/4.

Read Also Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Comeback For IND Vs NZ T20I Series Is Not Good News For RCB

Experience returns to pace attack

The recall also offers an intriguing contrast to India's recent approach to fast bowling. While younger pacers have been given opportunities, Bhuvneshwar represents an older school of seam bowling where movement and precision can compensate for the absence of extreme pace.

New Zealand could provide an ideal stage for that skill set. If the conditions assist movement, Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the new ball could give India an important option in the powerplay.

His experience could become even more valuable with Jasprit Bumrah rested for the T20I leg of the tour. Bhuvneshwar joins Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav among the specialist fast bowlers in the 16-member squad led by Shreyas Iyer.

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Another international opportunity

But the significance of his selection extends beyond filling a vacancy in the pace attack.

At 36, every international opportunity carries a sense of urgency. Bhuvneshwar is returning to a dressing room and a T20 landscape that have changed considerably since he last wore the India jersey. He will have to prove that the skills that sustained him through the IPL can still work at international level.

For now, though, the selection itself represents a victory in persistence.

Bhuvneshwar never stopped bowling. He kept taking wickets and waited for the door to reopen.

Four years later, it finally has.

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