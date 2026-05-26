Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026: Seerat Ghuman Cruises Into Next Round With Dominant Win

Seerat Ghuman of Chandigarh is all smiles after defeating Karnataka’s Veda Ponnappa in a girls’ U-13 round-32 match | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: Seerat Ghuman of Chandigarh quashed the challenge from Karnataka’s Veda Ponnappa, posting an 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 win in a girls’ U-13 round-of-32 match of the Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026, played at the Otters Club courts, Bandra, on Tuesday.

Samairaa advances to pre-quarter-finals

In another well-contested encounter, Samairaa Gandhi, after a hesitant start, found her range of shots to sideline Spruha Wairagade, winning in three games at 12-10, 11-4, 11-5 to advance to the pre-quarter-finals.

In a boys’ U-17 round-of-64 match, Tanmay Samaiya showed tremendous fighting qualities as he, after dropping the first two games, rallied to win the next three to overcome Rohan Mandal 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, and 11-7. In contrast, Shaurya Sahay easily defeated Arhaasn Kapoor, clinching an 11-7, 11-5, and 11-1 win.

Results

Boys U-11 (R-32):

● Agastya Uppal bt Krish Joshi 11-3, 11-3, 11-1

● Myrav Pradeep bt Krishna Doshi 11-6, 11-8, 11-4

● Shaunik Malhotra bt Divyansh 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3

● Aayansh Kolte bt Abhik Nayak 11-4, 11-8, 11-7

● Tejvir Kapoor bt Atharv Shah 9-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-0

● Mantik Iyer bt Vaikhesh Rv 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-3

Girls' U-13 (R-32):

● Samairaa Gandhi bt Spruha Wairagade 12-10, 11-4, 11-5

● Seerat Ghuman bt Veda Ponnappa 11-6, 12-10, 11-5

● Ruhi Lodha bt Samayra Jain 11-7, 12-14, 11-8, 11-1

Boys U-13 (R-32):

● Siddharth Mamania bt Hardik Mankame 11-5, 11-6, 11-6

● Zeyn Ali bt Ahaan Shah 11-5, 11-1, 11-4

● Vedant Parekh bt Jasvansh Singh 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 13-11

● Ridaan Gupta bt Riaann Garud 11-7, 11-3, 11-5

● Nilesh Patel bt Vivaan Sherawat 11-9, 11-2, 11-5

● Vihaan Kohli bt Aryan Doshi 11-6, 11-6, 11-3

● Krishiv Mittal bt Aman Goswami 11-4, 11-8, 11-5

● Krishna Gupta bt Aviraj Ghai 11-8, 11-8, 11-9

Also Watch:

Boys U-17 (R-64):

● Shaurya Sahay bt Arhaasn Kapoor 11-7, 11-5, 11-1

● Tanmay Samaiya bt Rohan Mandal 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7

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