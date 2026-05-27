Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026: Karnataka’s Sanavi Tidke Storms Into Quarter-Finals

Karnataka’s Sanavi Tidke overcomes Suhasini Mishra 3-1 in a round-16 match | File Photo

Mumbai, May 27: Sanavi Tidke of Karnataka clinched a deserving win against Suhasini Mishra of Delhi in a Girls’ U-15 Round-of-16 match of the Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026, played at the Otters Club courts, Bandra, on Wednesday.

The sprightly Sanavi started positively by easily winning the opening game before Suhasini came roaring back to take the second to level the scores at 1-1. Sanavi put up a determined show in the third and won after extra points before closing out the contest by dominating the fourth to complete an 11-4, 9-11, 13-11, 11-3 win to book her place in the quarter-finals.

Top seeds advance to the last eight

Meanwhile, in other Round-of-16 encounters, top seed Isha Shelke easily defeated Samairaa Gandhi 11-1, 11-3, 11-5, and Aadhya Grover got the better of Aditi Singh 11-2, 11-2, 11-6 to also advance to the last eight.

Results

Girls' U-13 (Round of 16):

1-Isha Shelke bt Samairaa Gandhi 11-1, 11-3, 11-5;

Seerat Ghuman bt Tarini Pande 11-1, 11-0, 11-1;

Ruhi Lodha bt Ananya Jaisingh 11-0, 11-1, 11-3;

Shriya Maheshwari bt Rahini Chheda 11-3, 11-7, 11-5;

Akshara Makhija bt Aarohi Sathaye 11-3, 11-4, 11-1;

Aarna Rao bt Prachi Kalita 11-1, 11-1, 11-4;

Sanavi Tidke bt Suhasini Mishra 11-4, 9-11, 13-11, 11-3;

Aadhya Grover bt Aditi Singh 11-2, 11-2, 11-6.

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Boys' U-11 (Round of 16):

Aayansh Kolte bt Shaunik Malhotra 11-3, 11-4, 11-6;

Viraj Shinde bt Vasu Mittal 11-4, 11-4, 11-2;

Rudransh Prabhakar bt Tejvir Kapoor 11-6, 11-8, 12-10;

Vedant Shinde bt Vaibhav VC 11-3, 11-7, 11-1;

Yuvaan Verma bt Kian George 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, 11-2;

Vivaan Saravanan bt Parth Kanoria 11-2, 11-1, 11-6;

2-Viraj Wadhwani bt Mantik Iyer 11-1, 11-0, 11-0;

1-Nirvaan Uppal bt Vrishank Mehta 11-8, 11-4, 11-3.

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