Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash 2026: Vedansh Kushwaha Edges Aayush Verma In Thrilling Round-64 Battle

Vedansh Kushwaha of JSW is all smiles after defeating his compatriot Aayush Verma 11-4, 14-12, 13-15, 11-8 in a round-64 match |

Mumbai, May 25: Vedansh Kushwaha of JSW, Vashind beat his compatriot Aayush Verma 11-4, 14-12, 13-15, 11-8 in a keenly contested round-64 match of the Avaada-Otters Club All-India Squash Tournament 2026 and played at the Otters Club courts, Bandra on Monday.

In another round-64 encounter, top-seed Ansha Tripathi of Uttarakhand did not encounter too much resistance and cruised past Adeev Devaiah registering a comfortable 11-3, 12-10, 11-4 victory to advance to the next round.

Aryaman Singh worked hard to overcome Utsav Sen in three closely fought games before scripting a 11-8, 11-9, and 11-8 victory to seal his place in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, in one-sided round-64 encounters, Vedant Patel easily defeated Dina Karan 11-1, 11-4, 11-1 and Pradeep Malik outplayed Aditya Shetty, coasting to a 11-2, 11-2, 11-0 victory.

Results - Men's Main Draw (round-64): 1-Ansh Tripathi beat Adeev Devaiah 11-3, 12-10, 11-4;

Vedansh Kushwaha beat Aayush Verma 11-4, 14-12, 13-15, 11-8;

Sankalp Anand beat Mishall Daruvala 11-5, 11-8, 11-8;

Kunal Singh beat Ajay Deshmukh 11-5, 11-4, 11-6;

Shahbaj Khan beat Krushna Dravada 11-6, 11-8, 11-4;

Vedant Patel beat Dina Karan 11-1, 11-4, 11-1;

Aryaman Singh beat Utsav Sen 11-8, 11-9, 11-8;

Pradeep Malik beat Aditya Shetty 11-2, 11-2, 11-0;

Harsh Rana beat Ajinkya Patil 11-3, 11-3, 11-8;

Harshal Rana beat Ajinkya Patil 11-3, 11-3, 11-8.