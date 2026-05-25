All India Chess Masters Season 4 Round 3: Top Seeds Shine As Young Talents Produce Thrilling Upsets In Mumbai

Top seeds battle it out during Round 3 of the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 in Mumbai underway at Mumbai Chess Centre, Pedder Road. |

Mumbai, May 25: Round 3 of the All India Chess Masters – Season 4 witnessed several exciting encounters as leading players continued their strong performances at the Mumbai Chess Centre, hosted at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, Pedder Road, Mumbai.

Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) maintained his unbeaten run with a convincing victory over Nikhil Joshi (1645), while Reyaansh Venkat (1906) defeated Samarth Patkar (1624) to remain among the leaders.

Another important result on the top boards saw Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) score a valuable win against Bhardwaj Saksham (1594). Meanwhile, AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) overcame Deepak Jadhav Aditya (1588) in a competitive encounter to stay in contention.

One of the closely fought games of the round ended in a draw between Janhavi Soneji (1792) and Ashish Jain Tvesha (1576), while Mayuresh Parkar (1781) continued his fine run with a victory over Nihal Bhosale (1580).

Among other notable performances, Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) defeated giant-killer Soham Sudarshan Sahamate (1540) after a sharp battle, while Aryan Sista (1658) scored an important win against Priyarsh Priyansh (1475).

Manya Balani (1653) impressed with a strong victory over Ved Ambre (1453), and Adhavan Oswal (1546) registered a good win against Arya Amol Bagayatkar (1773) in one of the notable upsets of the round.

The tournament continues to witness fighting chess and impressive performances from young talents across the country, keeping the competition wide open heading into the upcoming rounds.

Top Results – Round 3

Nikhil Joshi (1645) 0-1 Shreyansh Somaiya (1973)

Samarth Patkar (1624) 0-1 Reyaansh Venkat (1906)

Gaurang Bhandari (1889) 0-1 Dhruv Muthe (1619)

Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) 1-0 Bhardwaj Saksham (1594)

Deepak Jadhav Aditya (1588) 0-1 Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801)

Janhavi Soneji (1792) ½-½ Ashish Jain Tvesha (1576)

Nihal Bhosale (1580) 0-1 Mayuresh Parkar (1781)

Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726) 1-0 Soham Sudarshan Sahamate (1540)

Arya Amol Bagayatkar (1773) 0-1 Adhavan Oswal (1546)

Priyarsh Priyansh (1475) 0-1 Aryan Sista (1658)