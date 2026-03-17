Australian Players To Skip PSL 2026? Government Warns Steve Smith & Co Of 'Terrorist Attacks' Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

Australia are maintaining a close eye on the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict after the latest airstrikes in Kabul that killed over 400 people. Several Australian cricketers are due to travel to Pakistan for the PSL 2026, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. The government advisory meanwhile has advised against travel due to security concerns.

Australia’s travel advisory platform Smartraveller has urged citizens, including cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

The warning comes amid rising Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, with risks of terrorist attacks—even in major PSL host cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Authorities are monitoring the situation, with player safety likely to influence participation decisions. As many as 14 Australian players are involved in the PSL 2026, with Warner and Labuschagne captaining their respective franchises.

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Australian players participating in PSL 2026

Multan Sultans: Lachlan Shaw, Josh Philippe, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner and Peter Siddle

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell and Riley Meredith

Islamabad United: Max Bryant

Karachi Kings: David Warner and Adam Zampa

Peshawar Zalmi: Aaron Hardie

Quetta Gladiators: Ben McDermott, Sam Harper and Spencer Johnson

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Hundreds of people were reportedly killed or injured after an airstrike struck a major drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul, with the Taliban government blaming Pakistan for the attack. Taliban officials claimed the death toll has reached around 400, with another 250 people injured, making it one of the deadliest incidents reported in the country in recent years.

In the current climate, it remains to be seen whether there will be massive withdrawals for the PSL 2026. The PSL 2026 kicks off on March 26 in Lahore.