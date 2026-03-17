'Heard A Powerful Explosion': IPL 2026 Bound Azmat Omarzai Mourns Pakistani Airstrike On Kabul Hospital

Azmatullah Omarzai | Image: X

Afghanistan's star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has mourned the loss of life after a Pakistani airstrike killed over 400 people in Kabul late last night. Omarzai wrote that he heard a 'powerful explosion' and prayed for justice and peace. He was part of the recent T20 WC26 in India and will return as part of Punjab Kings for IPL 2026.

"Earlier tonight we heard a powerful explosion here in Kabul. Soon after, flames rose into the sky from a hospital struck in Pakistani airstrikes. In the month of Ramadan, after people had opened their fasts, innocent lives were lost and many others wounded. My heart is with every family mourning tonight. Kabul is grieving. We pray for justice and for peace," he wrote on X.

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Hundreds of people were reportedly killed or injured after an airstrike struck a major drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul, with the Taliban government blaming Pakistan for the attack. Taliban officials claimed the death toll has reached around 400, with another 250 people injured, making it one of the deadliest incidents reported in the country in recent years.

Videos circulating on social media showed a large explosion followed by flames and thick columns of smoke rising from the hospital complex. Other visuals showed security personnel using flashlights while carrying bodies from the scene as firefighters struggled to control the blaze.

Omarzai has been part of the Punjab Kings squad since IPL 2025. The upcoming season will be his 3rd in the IPL. He featured for Gujarat Titans but was released ahead of the mega auction, where Punjab Kings bought him for ₹ 2.4 crore.

Overall, Omarzai has played 16 games in IPL< scoring just 99 runs with 12 wickets to his name.