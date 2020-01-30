Australian Open: Sofia Kernin becomes youngest to reach finals since 2008

American tennis player Sofia Kenin on Thursday advanced to the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Kenin defeated world number one and defending champion Ashleigh Barty 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open.

With this, Kenin has become the youngest to reach the finals of the Australian Open since 2008.

The 21-year-old won the match in straight sets. The first set went back and forth between both players, but in the end, Kenin managed to outclass Barty.