 Australian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Reads A Book Amid Change Of Ends During Her Round 1 Game; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Reads A Book Amid Change Of Ends During Her Round 1 Game; Watch

Australian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Reads A Book Amid Change Of Ends During Her Round 1 Game; Watch

Japanese Tennis player Naomi Osaka reads a book amid change of ends during her opening round match of the Australian Open.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Naomi Osaka. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Japanese Tennis star Naomi Osaka was spotted reading a book amid the break for change of ends during the Australian Open 2024 against France's Caroline Garcia. The video of the same went viral on social media as the Australian Open lauded Osaka for her sensational multi-tasking skills during the Tennis event.

However, the match ended in a defeat to Osaka as the 26-year-old returned to Grand Slam Tennis for the first time since the maternity leave. Garcia outplayed her on Rod Laver Arena 6-4 7-6(2) on Monday. Having returned from the maternity leave, Osaka struggled to regain that lost power.

Garcia converted her first break point of the match in the 5th game, forcing Osaka to play catch-up from that juncture. The 26-year-old former Grand Slam champion had a sniff at getting ahead, but hit a routine backhand, with Garcia garnering back-to-back aces to take the set.

This has also been Osaka's earliest elimination in the Australian Open history and 3rd consecutive loss in the first round of grand slams after suffering the same fate at the French and US Open in 2022.

Read Also
Naomi Osaka knocked out of French Open in first round by Amanda Anisimova
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG: 'I'm Sure He's Going To Get Me Out Again', Ben Duckett On Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs ENG: 'I'm Sure He's Going To Get Me Out Again', Ben Duckett On Ravichandran Ashwin

‘My Daughter Makes ₹1.8 Lakh Everyday..’: Deepfake Video Of Gaming App Featuring Sachin...

‘My Daughter Makes ₹1.8 Lakh Everyday..’: Deepfake Video Of Gaming App Featuring Sachin...

‘Batted & Bowled Well In Last 2 LPL Seasons’: Angelo Mathews Slams Former SLC Selection...

‘Batted & Bowled Well In Last 2 LPL Seasons’: Angelo Mathews Slams Former SLC Selection...

‘It’s An Honour To Play With Him’: Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Batting Alongside Virat Kohli

‘It’s An Honour To Play With Him’: Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Batting Alongside Virat Kohli

'The Range I Have Is God's Gift': Shivam Dube On his Match-Winning 63 vs Afghanistan In 2nd T20I

'The Range I Have Is God's Gift': Shivam Dube On his Match-Winning 63 vs Afghanistan In 2nd T20I