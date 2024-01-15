Australian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Reads A Book Amid Change Of Ends During Her Round 1 Game; Watch

Naomi Osaka. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Japanese Tennis star Naomi Osaka was spotted reading a book amid the break for change of ends during the Australian Open 2024 against France's Caroline Garcia. The video of the same went viral on social media as the Australian Open lauded Osaka for her sensational multi-tasking skills during the Tennis event.

However, the match ended in a defeat to Osaka as the 26-year-old returned to Grand Slam Tennis for the first time since the maternity leave. Garcia outplayed her on Rod Laver Arena 6-4 7-6(2) on Monday. Having returned from the maternity leave, Osaka struggled to regain that lost power.

Garcia converted her first break point of the match in the 5th game, forcing Osaka to play catch-up from that juncture. The 26-year-old former Grand Slam champion had a sniff at getting ahead, but hit a routine backhand, with Garcia garnering back-to-back aces to take the set.

This has also been Osaka's earliest elimination in the Australian Open history and 3rd consecutive loss in the first round of grand slams after suffering the same fate at the French and US Open in 2022.