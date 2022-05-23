Naomi Osaka knocked out of French Open in first round by Amanda Anisimova

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out the French Open in first round by American Amanda Anisimova in one of the marquee matches on Monday.

Anisimova, the 27th seed, prevailed 7-5, 6-4 in a rematch of a tight Australian Open third round won by the American.

Naomi Osaka | Photo: Twitter

Osaka struggled with her serve — eight double faults, first-serve percentage of 45 — and had 29 unforced errors to 13 winners.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 04:40 PM IST