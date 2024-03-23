 Australian Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Beats Carlos Sainz & Sergio Perez To Take Pole Position In Qualifying
Verstappen set the pace ahead of Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez, who will take Pole 1 and 2, respectively in the third race of the ongoing Formula 1 (F1) season.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Max Verstappen | Credits: Twitter

Red Bull Racing Team's Max Verstappen took the pole position during the qualifying round of the Australian Grand Prix 2024 at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on Saturday, March 23.

Verstappen set the pace ahead of Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez, who will take Pole 1 and 2, respectively in the third race of the ongoing Formula 1 (F1) season. The Dutch star improved his timing in the final laps, that put him 0.270s ahead of Sainz.

Sainz was ruled out of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis surgery but looked impressive in his first qualifying on his return to F1 race. After finishing third in the qualifying round, Sergio Perez will share the second row with Lando Norris of McLaren and Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

