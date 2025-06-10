AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Lord's?

Lord's Cricket Ground. | (Image Credits: X)

Australia and South Africa will begin their quest to win the World Test Championship mace as the clash gets underway on June 11, Wednesday at the Lord's Cricket Ground. With London being prone to rain, weather will massively be in focus as two cricketing heavyweights prepare to hit the ground running at the iconic venue.

According to Accuweather, cloudy conditions will prevail in the morning of day one but the chances of precipitation will only be 4%. The conditions will remain the same for afternoon but it will turn partly cloudy in the evening. Hence, fans can expect a play without any interruption on the opening day at Lord's.

London morning weather. | (Credits: Accuweather)

London afternoon weather. | (Credits: Accuweather)

Australia finished the WTC cycle at the second position with series wins over India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. South Africa, meanwhile, topped the table with series wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies.

When & Where to watch Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025?

Fans in India can catch it on TV on Star Sports and the match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The live streaming of the same will take place on Jio Star. The local timing of the match is of 10:30 am and Sky Sports Cricket will telecast it.

Viewers in South Africa can catch the telecast on SuperSport TV at 11:30 AM. Australia's viewers can watch it at Amazon Prime Video, beginning at 7:30 PM.