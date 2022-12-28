AUS vs SA: Spidercam operator stood down for remainder of Boxing Day Test after Anrich Nortje incident: Report

Anrich Nortje |

The Spidercam operator, who was handling the device when it hit SA pacer Anrich Nortje on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa has reportedly been stood down from the remainder of the match at the MCG.

On Tuesday, Nortje was knocked over by a fast-moving spider camera.

According to media reports, Fox issued an apology to Nortje and the South African team after the incident and the Spidercam was back in action on Day 3 with a minimum height of four metres from the ground.

Nortje confirmed after the day's play that he was fine, despite being hit on his left shoulder and elbow. CA said that Fox Sports had admitted it was an error by the operator.

Sore elbow

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest. So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I'll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor]," Nortje said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

After being hit, he was able to bowl at a high pace. He was in the outfield shortly after lunch when he was knocked to the ground by a mobile camera zipping by at head height.

"I saw cables and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. It didn't really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused. I think the one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn't be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don't think it should be travelling at head height. That's just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]," he further added.