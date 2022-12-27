AUS vs SA: David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, etches name in cricketing history

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
Facing pressure to retain his place in Australia's team, David Warner defied his critics and heatwave conditions with a spectacular return to form, scoring a memorable 200 in his 100th Test
AFP
England's Joe Root is the only other player in Test history to score a double century in his 100th Test
AFP
Ever the showman, Warner tried to shrug off leg cramps, leaping in the air to celebrate his 200, before immediately buckling at the knees
AFP
Unable to continue after crunching 16 fours and two sixes in his 254-ball knock in 99-degree Fahrenheit heat, Warner limped off with medical staff assisting him
AFP
"My back's up against the wall but it's in my DNA to keep being competitive," Warner said Sunday on the eve of his milestone match.
AFP
The feisty left-hander scored his 25th Test century and first since January 2020 before launching into extravagant celebrations in the post-lunch session Tuesday
AFP
Warner leapt into the air, waved his bat and blew a kiss to the crowd
AFP
Steve Smith (85) and Warner (200 retired hurt) shared an entertaining third-wicket partnership of 239 runs, as Australia took control of the match in stifling conditions
AFP
Leading the three-match series one-nil, Australia had resumed at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday at 45-1 in sunny conditions in reply to South Africa's lacklustre first-innings total of 189. By stumps, Australia was 386-3, an overall lead of 197, with Alex Carey not out on nine and Travis Head unbeaten on 48
AFP