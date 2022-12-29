AUS vs SA: Mitchell Starc's stern warning to Theunis De Bruyn after batsman backs far out at non-striker's end, video goes viral; watch

Mankading has been the hot topic of discussion in 2022 and during the ongoing Australia vs SA Test series, the mode of dismissal almost became a talking point.

The incident happened in the 17th over of the SA innings when Mitchell Starc was bowling to Sarel Erwee and as he was about to send down the the delivery, the Australian pacer saw Theunis De Bruyn backing up a long way. The left-arm pacer aborted his run up and walked back while giving the batsman a stare.

"Stay in your crease, it's not that hard," Starc was heard saying De Bruyn in a video that has gone viral.

"Stay in your crease, it's not that hard" - Mitchell Starc to Theunis De Bruyn. pic.twitter.com/DJsLUoqpxk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2022

Earlier, Australia bowlers struck early at the end of Day 3 as they dismissed South Africa captain Dean Elgar to surge ahead in the game as the visitors trail by 371 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

After David Warner took the honours on the second day with his double hundred, Alex Carey played a memorable inning to make the Boxing Day Test special for himself after the left-hander smashed his maiden test hundred.

Despite the favourable batting conditions, Elgar was unable to benefit from them as he gloved Pat Cummins on the third ball he faced. Replays revealed that Carey took a good catch low to the ground as the edge faded on him, sending Elgar back for a duck. Elgar was removed in this way for the second time in the series after also being caught down the leg in Brisbane's opening innings.