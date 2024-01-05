AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test, Tea Report: Mitchell Marsh Whittles Down Lead But Sajid Khan Makes Vital Strike

Pakistan national cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's frontline off-spinner Sajid Khan picked up the massive wicket of Alex Carey at the stroke of tea on day 3 of the 3rd Test against Pakistan in Sydney. Sajid Khan rearranged Alex Carey's stumps on the final delivery of the session, thereby breaking the 84-run stand with Mitchell Marsh, who reached 50 for the 4th time in the series.

Since Pakistan captain Shan Masood took the new ball, hardly looked like taking wicket and the ball came on nicely to the bat. However, the final over before lunch saw Khan beat keeper-batter Carey's defences as the left-handed played for the turn. Carey had to walk back for 38, following the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith, guilty of not converting his promising start to a big score.

Unlucky!



The ball flicks Carey's jumper and barely flicks the outside of the bail but he's bowled! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZhWevWspO7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2024

Nevertheless, Marsh was given a life when he was on 7 by Saim Ayub, who was also guilty of dropping Warner earlier in the innings at 20.

Mir Hamza and Agha Salman derail Australia after a massive stand:

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith resumed overnight as Australia still trailed by 197 runs. With the partnership going strong, Shan Masood put on an umbrella field and Smith fell into the trap straight away while trying to go over the top. Marnus Labuschagne was the next to fall as the ball viciously turned from the rough to send him back for 60.

Travis Head was the next to depart as Aamer Jamal brought the ball back onto him and remained umpire's call as the left-hander opted for a review. Australia lead the three-Test series by 2-0, but Pakistan have a fantastic opportunity to win their first red-ball game Down Under since 1995.