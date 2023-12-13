AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Unveil 2 Debutants In Their Playing XI

Pakistan cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan national cricket team has announced the playing XI for the opening Test against Australia, starting on December 14th at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The tourists have named two debutants in the eleven, with all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad set to make their first appearances in Test cricket.

Jamal has already represented Pakistan in 4 T20Is, making his debut against England last year, but managed only 1 wicket. The 27-year-old has a decent first-class record, taking 76 wickets in 28 matches at 32.57. Shahzad, yet another right-arm medium bowler, has relatively better numbers in the first-class circuit, picking up 136 scalps in 45 fixtures at 29.24.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's press conference at Perth Stadium.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xrjGDdwPge — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2023

Salman Ali Agha is the lone specialist spinner picked in the XI, while Faheem Ashraf is likely to share the new ball with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Mohammad Rizwan has been overlooked for the keeper's role, with Sarfaraz Ahmed pipping him.

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

Shan Masood highlights the importance of game awareness ahead of the series:

Masood, who succeeded Babar Azam as skipper, believes game awareness and adapting to the conditions will be critical. The 34-year-old said, as quoted Perth Now:

"You have to be positive. It's picking your battles, it's being sensible, and it's about seeing the requirement of the games and seeing what are the ways we can save time in the game and create a situation where taking 20 wickets would be easy."

Pakistan haven't won a Test Down Under since 1995.