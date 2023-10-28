AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Goes Wicketless For 1st Time In ODI World Cup History

A rare thing was witnessed in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday as Mitchell Starc went wicketless in Australia's 5-run win over New Zealand in a high-scoring thriller in Dharamsala.

Starc's run of taking a wicket in all his World Cup matches came to an end in his 24th ODI. Before this game, he had picked at least one wicket in 23 consecutive ODIs in the World Cup since the 2015 edition.

He is in fact, the third highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history with 56 scalps, which includes three five-fors as well.

Starc goes for plenty in high-scoring clash

The 33-year-old returned with figures of none for 89 from his 9 overs as Australia successfully defended the mammoth score of 388 at the picturesque stadium in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Australia overcame valiant knocks from Rachin Ravindra and Jimmy Neesham to register their fourth successive win of the tournament.

Rachin, Neesham's heroics in vain

Set an improbable 389 to win, New Zealand were inspired by Ravindra’s outstanding 116 to set up a nail-biting finish.

Neesham’s extraordinary 58 from 39 balls took them to the cusp of an extraordinary comeback victory, only for a brilliant run out to remove him off the penultimate ball of the innings.

Starc defends 19 in final over, 6 off last ball

And Mitchell Starc held his nerve with six required off the last ball, denying number eleven Lockie Ferguson as the Black Caps ended on 383 for 9 and Australia won a classic by just five runs.

"(On the game in general) That was awesome. Sometimes I have to remember I was on the field. They kept coming at us. It was fantastic.

"Not the easiest fielding grounds here but the boys threw themselves around. We have a few days' break. Will enjoy this one and then get stuck in (for the next game)," Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said after the match.