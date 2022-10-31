e-Paper Get App
Aus vs Ire T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch leads Australia to 42-run win over Ireland, garner vital Net Run Rate in bid to reach semis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Brisbane: Defending champions Australia kept their semifinal hopes alive at the T20 World Cup as they registered a 42-run win over Ireland on Monday.

Skipper Aaron Finch (63) struck a fine half-century to guide Australia to 179 for five before the bowlers shot Ireland out for 137 in 18.1 overs.

Lorcan Tucker was the lone warrior for Ireland as he remained unbeaten on 71.

Earlier, Finch made 63 off 44 balls, while Marcus Stoinis scored 35 off 25 deliveries after Australia were sent in to bat.

Barry McCarthy (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while left-arm pacer Josh Little (2/21) scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 63; Barry McCarthy 3/29) beat

Ireland: 137 all out in 18.1 overs (Lorcan Tucker 71 not out; Adam Zampa 2/19)

article-image

