AUS vs ENG, CWC 2023: Glenn Maxwell Falls Off Golf Cart, Ruled Out Of England Clash With Concussion

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been sidelined from the upcoming ODI World Cup match against England in Ahmedabad.

The setback occurred following a golf-related incident on Monday, where Maxwell lost his grip on a golf cart while returning from the clubhouse to the team bus and fell off it.

The fall led to his concussion, resulting in his absence from the crucial match which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 4.

Maxwell is now expected to undergo concussion protocols for a period of six to eight days.

"He's been honest with the information he's provided. He's doing fine. He'll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return-to-play protocol. I suppose the fortunate part was there was no other injury sustained which could have been a lot worse that it currently is.

"I think it rattled everyone to be fair once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game.

"There was nothing untoward in the behaviour throughout the day: it was a clear-cut accident and unfortunately it's compromised what we are doing as a team," head coach Andrew McDonald said.

Replacement Options

His absence poses a significant challenge for the Australian team, forcing them to consider replacements for one of their key middle-order players.

With Maxwell out, Australia faces the dilemma of choosing a suitable replacement.

Likely candidates for the role include Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green, both of whom could fill the gap left by Maxwell's absence.

Additionally, Marnus Labuschagne, who was on the fringes, is now favoured to retain his place in the XI, adding depth to the team's batting lineup.

Maxwell's absence is notable, considering his outstanding performance earlier in the tournament, where he smashed a record 40-ball century against Netherlands.

He also played a vital role as the second spinner alongside Adam Zampa, contributing significantly to Australia's winning streak.