AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Afghanistan Mentor Ajay Jadeja Starts Dancing After Labuschagne Complains Of Movement Behind Sight Screen; Watch

A hilarious moment took place in the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan as the latter's team mentor started dancing in the dressing room after Marnus Labuchagne complained of movement in the opposition dressing room.

Labuchagne was on strike, facing up to Naveen-ul-Haq in the 8th over when the batter stopped the bowler as he spotted movement in the Afghan dressing room, which is right over the sightscreen.

He complained to the on-field umpire about the disturbance which caused him to stop the proceedings for a brief moment.

Right then, the cameras panned towards the dressing room where Afghanistan team mentor Ajay Jadeja who did a little dance to mock the Aussies.

The giant screen showed the former India cricketer having a bit of fun with the opposition team with Afghanistan on top in the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Afghanistan have Australia on the ropes

A brilliant spell of fast bowling from Naveen and Azmatullah Omarzai left the five-time champions reeling at 49 for 4 in chase of 292 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Naveen struck in the very first over with the wicket of Travis Head (0) before getting rid of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (24) a short while later.

Omarzai then shifted the momentum completely in Afghanistan's favour by sending back the dangerous David Warner (18) and Josh Inglis (0) off successive deliveries in the 9th over to put his team in a commanding position.

The Afghan pacers are making the ball talk under lights in Mumbai and putting the Aussie batters under immense pressure. A win for Afghanistan will take them up to fourth on the points table. Australia meanwhile, need just one victory to join India and South Africa in the semi-finals.

Ibrahim Zadran produces batting spectacle in Mumbai

Afghanistan produced a batting spectacle at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to post a challenging 291 for 5 in 50 overs against Australia in Match 39 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ibrahim Zadran smashed his fifth ODI hundred and remained unbeaten on 129 to power the Afghans after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Rashid Khan (35*) and Rahmat Shah (30) also made important contributions to the team's final score.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)