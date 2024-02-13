'Auraton Ki Bodies Ke Baare Mein Comment Kar Rahe Ho': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Slams Instagram User For Body-Shaming Her

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan gave a fitting reply to an Instagram user, who body shamed her with a comment on the social media platform. Ganesan slammed the user for making an offensive remark on a woman's body and suggested that he should focus on his academics. However, the comment has been deleted as of now.

With Valentines day soon approaching, Bumrah uploaded a promotional video with his wife on Instagram and one of the Instagram users commented on the same, body-shaming her:

"Bhabhi moti lag rahi hai."

The television presenter hit back at him saying:

"Sanjana lost her cool and slammed the person. “School ki science ki textbook to yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ki bodies ke baare mein comment kar rahe ho. Bhaago yaha se."

Sanjana, who is a Miss Indian Finalist and a participant in MTV Splitsvilla 2014, tied the knot with Bumrah on March 15th in Goa in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child on September 4th, 2023 amid the Asia Cup.