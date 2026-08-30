Auqib Nabi Set For County Stint With Surrey As Focus Turns To New Zealand Test Series: Report

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Fast bowler Auqib Nabi is set to represent English county side Surrey for a brief stint in the ongoing County Championship Division One season. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was part of India's squad for the Sri Lanka Tests but will now head to the UK with eyes on getting game time before the India tour of New Zealand.

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Nabi will likely play in three matches and could be available for Surrey's fixture against Yorkshire. Surrey are also scheduled to face Sussex at Hove from September 8 and Glamorgan at The Oval from September 15. The stint is expected to provide Nabi with an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to swing the ball in seamer-friendly English conditions.

The conditions in England are quite similar to those in New Zealand and Nabi could use the opportunity to get some valuable experience. While he is yet to make his debut, the 25-year-old could be in plans where India are likely to opt for a strong pace attack. His ability with the bat could also make him a suitable selection, given coach Gautam Gambhir's inclination towards all-rounders.

Nabi enjoyed a remarkable Ranji Trophy campaign last season, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 60 wickets at an average of 12.56. His performances played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's historic maiden championship triumph. He was also part of India's recent 1-0 Test series victory over Sri Lanka, although he did not feature in either of the two matches.