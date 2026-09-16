Auqib Nabi, Naman Dhir Break Into India ODI Squad For West Indies Tour; Rishabh Pant Left Out

Auqib Nabi, Naman Dhir Break Into India ODI Squad for West Indies Tour | X

Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir have received their maiden ODI call-ups as India announced their 15-member squad for the three-match home series against the West Indies. Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has been left out of the ODI squad.

Nabi and Dhir are among the new faces in the ODI team, which will be led by Shubman Gill. KL Rahul has been named vice-captain, while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are also part of the squad.

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Pant Left Out

Pant's omission means Dhruv Jurel has been included in the ODI squad and KL Rahul also available as a wicket-keeper. Pant, however, has been named captain of the Rest of India team for the upcoming Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir.

The West Indies ODI series will begin on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on September 30, followed by the third match in New Chandigarh on October 3.

India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

Rest of India Squad For Irani Cup: Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicket-keeper), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (Vice Captain), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal [WK], Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.