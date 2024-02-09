'Attempts Made To Tarnish My Wife's Image': Ravindra Jadeja BREAKS Silence On Father 'Severing' Ties With Him & Rivaba

Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba Jadeja | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed his father, Anirudh Singh Jadeja's claims of having strained relationship and his wife Rivaba Jadeja.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Jadeja's father revealed that he doesn't have any contact with his son and daughter-in-law. He also highlighted the rift after Ravindra Jadeja's marriage to Rivaba, leading to physical distance between them.

"Let me tell you the truth, I have no relation of any kind with Ravi (Ravindra Jadeja) or his wife Rivaba Jadeja. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us. Controversies started happening only after two-three months of Ravi’s marriage. At present, I live alone in Jamnagar, Ravindra lives separately,” Anirudh Singh Jadeja said.

However, Ravindra Jadeja was quick to react to his interview. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the 35-year-old said that it is an attempt tarnish the image of him and his wife.

"All the things mentioned in the Dainik Bhaskar interview is nonsense. It is completely meaningless and untrue. These are attempts to tarnish the image of my wife which are truly reprehensible. I also have a lot of things to say but don't say them publicly." Jadeja wrote.

Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja married to Rivaba in an arrange marriage setup in April 2016. However, there have been several reports about rift in Jadeja's family after the marriage. It has been reported that star all-rounder's father and sister doesn't keep any contact with his wife.

Meanwhile, Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP MLA from Gujarat. She was elected to Gujarat Assembly after winning the state elections from Jamnagar North in December 2022.