'Home For Next Few Days': Injured Ravindra Jadeja Checks Into NCA For Rehabilitation

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday checked into the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury in the first Test against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team will be monitoring Jadeja's progress at the NCA.

"Home for the next few days," Jadeja posted on his Instagram story.

Jadeja has been ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to the injury and will spend the next few days at the NCA to regain his fitness.

The 35-year-old picked five wickets and scored 89 runs in the Hyderabad Test before he injured his left hamstring in the final innings while taking a quick run.

India lost the match by 28 runs to conceded a 0-1 lead in the five-match series.

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

Massive blows for Team India

India will be without three key players in the next match as Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out with injuries while Virat Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

The BCCI added Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to the Indian squad for the second Test after Jadeja and Rahul were ruled out.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam has staged two Tests till date and the pitch is usually a batting friendly one at least in the first innings.

Batting first at the venue back in 2019, India had racked up 502 in the first innings against South Africa with Mayank Agarwal getting a double hundred and Rohit scoring a brisk 176 in his first innings as a Test opener.