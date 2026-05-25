'Attacking My Friends & Family...': Travis Head's Wife Reveals Social Media Abuse From Virat Kohli Fans

Travis Head and wife Jessica were at the end of social media abuse from Virat Kohli fans after the Australian cricketer clashed with the RCB superstar. Kohli and Head were locked in a war of words during the SRH vs RCB clash, with the India star later snubbing shaking the Australian's hand after the game.

"I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," Jessica told Australian media outlet The Advertiser.

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"I think that, across all sports at the moment, there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective, and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering that there are real people and families behind the game," she added.

Head and Virat went head to head with words exchanged between the two as the latter was batting. Kohli reacted animatedly and was seen chirping before he was eventually dismissed. SRH won the game and Head extended a handhake to the RCB veteran, only for Kohli to snub him.

Unfortunately for Head and his wife, this isn't the first instance of abuse from fans. Head famously scored a century in the 2023 World Cup final, denying India the title in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," she added.