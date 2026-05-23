'Tumara Aaj Se Downfall Chalu': Travis Head & His Wife Targeted By Online Abuse After Virat Kohli Handshake Controversy

Travis Head/Instagram

The aftermath of the heated IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has taken an ugly turn online, with Travis Head and his wife reportedly facing abusive comments on social media following the viral handshake controversy involving Virat Kohli.

The incident stems from the now widely circulated post-match video where Kohli appeared to walk past Head without shaking hands after SRH’s 55-run victory over RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The clip sparked massive debate among cricket fans, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the IPL season.

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Following the viral exchange, several users reportedly flooded the comments section of Travis Head and his wife’s wedding and personal Instagram photos with abusive and mocking remarks. One phrase that particularly gained attention online was: “Tumara aaj se downfall chalu” (“Your downfall starts from today”), alongside several other hostile comments targeting the Australian cricketer.

Travis Head/Instagram

Travis Head/Instagram

Travis Head/Instagram

Travis Head/Instagram

Travis Head/Instagram

Travis Head/Instagram

Travis Head/Instagram

Screenshots of the comments rapidly circulated across social media platforms, with many users criticizing the toxic behaviour and urging fans to maintain boundaries between sporting rivalries and personal attacks.

The incident once again highlighted the darker side of fan culture in modern sports, where social media often becomes a platform for emotional overreaction after high-profile matches.