Atletico Madrid Defender Matteo Ruggeri Accused Of M*sturbating On Blasphemous & Racist Audio Messages | VIDEO | X

Italian footballer and Atletico Madrid defender Matteo Ruggeri has sparked huge controversy and come under scrutiny after allegations about his private messages surfaced online. The claims were shared by "Coronasland", which alleges that Ruggeri sent Instagram direct messages to a woman and paid her for sending personalised voice messages.

According to the allegations, the woman claims Ruggeri offered her €150 for each audio message. She further alleges that he requested her to say blasphemous phrases, make racist statements and insult God. The leaked messages also allegedly show Ruggeri giving instructions on how certain words should be pronounced.

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The allegations also claim that Ruggeri asked the woman whether she would mind if he engaged in sexual activity while listening to the audio messages. Another alleged voice note is claimed to contain sounds suggesting sexual activity. In addition, the woman alleges that Ruggeri asked her to say that she insulted Black people and was racist.

In a statement promoting the story, Coronasland also alleged that Ruggeri, who is 21 years old, earns around €5 million per year and spent his free time paying women to send such voice messages.

As of now, these remain allegations circulating online. Matteo Ruggeri has not publicly responded to the claims and there has been no official statement from the player regarding the allegations.

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A post shared on social media read, "Huge scandal from Matteo Ruggeri coming in this morning as a woman exposes him for DMs on Instagram. Matteo Ruggeri would pay this woman €150 for each *s*xual* audio message she sends him."

The post further stated, "He made requests for blasphemous phrases, racist statements, and insults directed at God, even instructing her on how to say them: "Say it with a hard D" "say it really clearly enunciated" "like that" Ruggeri also asks the woman: "Does it bother you if I touch myself while listening to your audios?""

The social media post also stated, "Ruggeri sends another voice note, with the sound appearing to be of him m*sturbating. Additionally, Ruggeri sends another voice note telling her: "Tell me that you insult black people too and that you're racist.""