Atletico Madrid Beat Sevilla 3-1 As La Liga Campaign Gains Momentum | X - estoenlinea

Madrid, Aug 30: Atletico Madrid underlined its attacking strength without Julian Alvarez with a 3-1 win away to Sevilla.

Alvarez's future has been the centre of attention all week as he looks to seal a move to Barcelona, and the Argentinean international wasn't in the squad as Atletico travelled to play a side that had won its first two games of the season, reports Xinhua.

Two goals from Alex Baena and one from Ademola Lookman gave Atletico a 3-0 lead after 33 minutes.

Miguel Sierra pulled a goal back for Sevilla in the 66th minute, but it was not enough to save the home side from defeat.

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Levante secure first win

Levante claimed its first win of the season with a 5-2 victory at home to Betis, with Adrian de la Fuente, Enzo Bardeli, Roger Brugue, who scored twice, and Jon Ander Olasagasti all scoring after Marc Bartra and Rodrigo Riquelme had helped Betis draw level at 2-2 before half-time.

Real Sociedad took its first points of the season thanks to a 2-1 triumph at home to Espanyol, thanks to goals from Ander Barrenetxea, who finished after a smart pass from Mikel Oyarzabal, and Orri Oskarsson, while Roberto Fernandez scored for Espanyol, who nevertheless was outplayed by the home side.

Racing end 14-year wait

On Friday night, new signing Yassir Zabiri scored a first-half hat-trick as Racing Santander claimed its first La Liga win in 14 years with a 3-2 triumph over Elche.

Elche struggled in the first half, but two goals in a minute from Buba Sangare and Fer Nino in the 78th and 79th minute set up a tense finish as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

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Alaves continue strong start

Villarreal has yet to win as Inigo Perez's side slipped to a 1-0 defeat away to Deportivo Alaves, who has started the season with two wins and a draw.

Lucas Boye's first-half goal from Angel Perez's low cross gave Alaves three points against a rival that had 74 per cent of the ball but was unable to find the back of the net.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)