Tennis Legend Roger Federer Fights Back Tears During Emotional Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony | Video

Roger Federer Fights Back Tears During Emotional Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony | ATP/X

Roger Federer was overcome with emotion as the Swiss tennis legend was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. The 20-time Grand Slam champion struggled to hold back tears during his speech, reflecting on a career that made him one of the most celebrated figures in tennis.

Federer was introduced by his wife Mirka, whose personal tribute made the occasion even more emotional. After hearing her words, Federer embraced and kissed her before wiping away tears and attempting to compose himself. The moment highlighted the important role his family played throughout his remarkable career.

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During his speech, Federer reflected on the significance of entering the Hall of Fame and seeing his name alongside the legends who inspired him. He described the induction as one of the greatest honours of his life and spoke passionately about his enduring love for tennis.

Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 after an extraordinary career that included 20 Grand Slam singles titles, 103 ATP titles and 310 weeks as world No. 1. He won a record eight Wimbledon titles and completed a career Grand Slam by claiming the French Open in 2009.

Despite ending his competitive career, Federer made it clear that his relationship with tennis is far from over. Calling his continued connection with the sport a “love letter”, he spoke about the people, experiences and memories that shaped him. His emotional induction provided a fitting celebration of a career that left an enduring mark on tennis.