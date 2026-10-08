Athletes Lost Track As Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's Helicopter Parked In Gurugram Stadium For 4 Days; VIDEO | X

Gurugram's Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where athletes train to prepare for various competitions, had Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's official helicopter parked on its premises for four days. There are reports that due to security restrictions around the helicopter, athletes were unable to use the running track and synthetic ground during this period.

CM Saini In Singapore

The helicopter was parked at the stadium while CM Saini was on a three-day visit to Singapore. It was removed from the stadium on Wednesday after his return. The track was then opened for the athletes again. Other facilities at the stadium, including the basketball and volleyball courts, remained available for use.

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Training Affected

However, athletes, coaches and parents questioned why their training had to be affected. They said even a day or two of missed training can matter for athletes preparing for competitions. As per reports from Edge News, one coach suggested that a separate location should be identified for parking VIP helicopters so that regular sports training is not disrupted.

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Parking Issues

Officials said that Gurugram does not have a government helipad. They also said parking the helicopter in Delhi involves additional charges, while the stadium is a convenient location as it is close to the Mini Secretariat and the PWD Guest House.

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CMO Issues Clarification

The Chief Minister's media advisor clarified that the helicopter was not kept at the stadium as part of a standby arrangement. It remained there for four days due to a machinery glitch. After the helicopter was removed, athletes were allowed to resume their training on the running track and synthetic ground.