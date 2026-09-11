Assam Gets One Of India's Largest Indoor Cricket Facilities | Representational Image

Guwahati, September 11: In a major boost to the region's sports infrastructure, one of India's largest indoor cricket facilities was inaugurated today at the ACA Cricket Academy in Fulung, North Guwahati.

New indoor cricket facility inaugurated

The state-of-the-art facility was officially opened by Chief Guest and Honorary BCCI Secretary Shri Devajit Lon Saikia, alongside ACA Secretary Shri Sanatan Das, ACA Treasurer Shri Anupam Deka, ACA Apex Council Member Shri Mukutananda Bhattacharjya, and former Assam Ranji player Nasir Gul Khan, who was present among other notable dignitaries and cricket officials.

Spanning approximately 17,000 square feet, the indoor arena is built to support year-round training, fitness, and player recovery regardless of weather conditions. It features nine cricket wickets equipped with imported Uniturf playing surfaces—comprising four spin wickets and five seam wickets—offering athletes diverse conditions to refine their skills.

Advanced training and recovery facilities

In addition to the training pitches, the complex houses gender-segregated changing rooms fitted with ice bath setups for post-training recovery. It also incorporates a 1,500-square-foot gymnasium, dedicated wellness amenities such as a sauna and steam room, and a specialised physiotherapy unit focused on rehabilitation and injury management.

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Focus on athlete development

Speaking at the inauguration, BCCI Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia highlighted the importance of modern infrastructure in athlete development, noting that bringing high-quality playing surfaces, fitness, recovery, and physiotherapy under one roof creates the ideal environment for the next generation of cricketers from Assam to progress and prepare for high-level competitive cricket.