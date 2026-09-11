TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy Gets 8-Day CID Custody In Salboni Land Scam Case | IANS

Kolkata: Sumit Roy, PA of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, gets eight days CID custody.

Court grants CID custody

According to the court sources, the lawyer of Roy didn’t pray for bail but requested that Roy should get permission to use a particular instrument for sleeping as he suffers from sleep apnoea.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Bengal CID arrested Sumit Roy, PA to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with a Jhargram land scam after the Supreme Court denied him anticipatory bail today. He was arrested from Abhishek Banerjee's residence by a joint team of CID and Bengal STF. pic.twitter.com/1LpYPuw5Bl — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

“The CID said that Roy was not cooperating with the investigation for which they wanted him in their custody in order to probe the Salboni land scam properly, and the lawyer of Roy wanted to visit Roy at least for five minutes when he will be interrogated,” said the court sources.

After bringing Roy out from CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban, he was taken for a medical check-up at SSKM and then was produced at Midnapore court.

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Security tightened at court

A large number of police personnel were deployed in and around the court premises while Roy was being produced there.

Assistant public prosecutor Syed Nazim Habib said that Roy is to be produced in court again on Sept 19.