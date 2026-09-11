'9 Blows In 10 Seconds': Karnal Man Beaten To Death With Iron Rod, Accused Held - VIDEO

Karnal: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod in Haryana’s Karnal district on Friday morning after a man went on a violent rampage, attacking people at multiple locations before targeting the victim at his shop.

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The incident took place around 6 am in Gharaunda, near Veer Rice, where the victim, identified as Tejbir Singh, had arrived at his tea shop and was cleaning the premises. The accused, identified as Uttam Kumar, a native of Nepal, allegedly rushed into the shop carrying an iron rod and attacked him.

According to preliminary information, Uttam allegedly struck Tejbir around nine times within nearly 10 seconds. The victim suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Accused allegedly attacked others

Before the fatal attack, the accused allegedly tried to assault a motorcycle rider and later misbehaved with a woman while moving through the area. Uttam worked at a nearby service station and had reportedly been locked inside a room by his employer overnight after allegedly creating a disturbance there. He escaped by breaking the door's glass before carrying out the attacks.

After killing Tejbir, the accused attempted to flee but was caught by locals, who allegedly assaulted him. Police took both men to hospital, where Uttam is undergoing treatment.

Family demands strict action

Tejbir's family has demanded strict action against the accused and the service station owner, alleging that the owner should also be held responsible. Police have launched an investigation, while the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.