Assam Floods: T20 World Cup Winning Captain Suryakumar Yadav Shares Heartfelt Message, Thanks Rescue Teams | X

Guwahati, July 28: Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt social media post in support of the victims of the Assam floods on Tuesday. He also thanked the rescue teams for helping those in need. His post comes at a time when the state is reeling under devastating floods.

Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the devastating floods in Assam. Wishing strength to every family facing this unimaginable situation and hoping for everyone’s safety."

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He further added, "A heartfelt thank you to the rescue teams, volunteers and authorities working around the clock to help those in need. May the affected communities find strength to recover and rebuild together. Stay safe, Assam."

Assam has been witnessing heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in several districts, affecting thousands of people and disrupting normal life.

Rescue teams, volunteers and government agencies continue to carry out relief operations, while several public figures have extended their support and appealed for the safety and well-being of those impacted.