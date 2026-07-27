'I Feel Terribly Frustrated': English Vinglish Actor Adil Hussain Reveals His Nieces Are Stranded In Assam Floods, Says 'Situation Is Terrible'

English Vinglish Actor Adil Hussain Reveals His Nieces Are Stranded In Assam Floods |

English Vinglish actor Adil Hussain has called the current flood situation in Assam "devastating." Born and brought up in the state, Adil said he has witnessed floods every year since childhood and feels "frustrated and sad" to see the situation persist. The actor also revealed that his sister's daughters, his nieces, are currently stranded due to the floods in Assam.

Adil said, "My sister's daughters, my nieces and their respective husbands have their houses filled with water in Upper Assam's Sivasagar." He added that he has been trying to help his sister's family, but admitted that the "situation is terrible." Adil also shared that he has been in touch with singer Papon to help those affected by the floods in Assam.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Adil said, "I've been witnessing devastating floods every year since childhood and this year it's even more," while calling out the authorities for failing to find a long-term solution to the recurring crisis. He added, "I feel terribly frustrated, angry, sad and depressed because the floods is a recurring problem and the authorities since the time I grew up in Assam haven't been able to manage the situation."

Adil further pointed out that unplanned townships, the destruction of marshlands, and large-scale tree cutting have worsened the flood situation. He alleged that no concrete steps are being taken to address the root cause of the problem. He stated, "There's been no investigation on how to resolve the issue so people in flood affected areas can be taken care of by reducing their misery."

Referring to how the Netherlands has reclaimed land from the sea through effective planning, Adil said India has failed to develop a proper flood management system. He added that governments have continued to change over the years, but the authorities have failed to come together and solve the issue. "I cannot understand how government after government cannot find an expert committee, engineers, landspace planners, city planners, to come together and solve the problem," said Adil.

Adil Hussain is a National Award-winning actor known for his work across Hindi, Assamese and international cinema. Born and brought up in Goalpara, Assam, he has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as English Vinglish, Life of Pi, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Hotel Salvation (Mukti Bhavan), Lootera, Good Newwz, Bell Bottom and Ulajh. On the OTT front, he has also appeared in the International Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime and Star Trek: Discovery.