Assam CM Himanta Biswa Receives Signed Lionel Messi Argentina Jersey Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026, Shares Excitement On Social Media

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Receives Signed Lionel Messi Argentina Jersey | X | AI

Guwahati, May 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surprised the social media users after sharing a picture holding a signed jersey of football legend Lionel Messi on Wednesday. Sarma was recently sworn in again as the Chief Minister of Assam, shared the pic on his official social media account and expressed his delight after receiving the special gift. The jersey carried Messi's signature along with the iconic number 10 on the back ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Himanta Sarma shared the post on social media and said, "Didn’t expect to receive this one A signed Lionel Messi jersey! This one’s definitely going straight to the favourites… Nandil and Sukanya would be ecstatic."

He said that he did not expect to receive the signed jersey and said it would now become one of his favourite collectibles. He als said that his children Nandil and Sukanya would be extremely excited to see the gift.

The football fans reacted to the viral social media post of the Assam CM as it is a rare Messi memorabilia. The Argentina jersey is considered as a prized possession among the football lovers, especially after Messi's recent visit to the country.

The gift comes after Himanta had criticised the arrangements during Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium for his GOAT tour. The internet users shared memes stating that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government lost the Assembly Elections due to the poor management of the Messi event in the state.