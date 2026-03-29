'Ask Cricket Australia': Rahane Gives Blunt Response On Not Bowling ₹25.20 Cr Cameron Green During KKR's Loss To Mumbai Indians

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed that Cameron Green was yet to receive a clearance to bowl for the team for IPL 2026. Green was signed for a record ₹25.20 crore hoping to fill the all-round void of the retired Andre Russell. While the Australian batted at 3, he did not bowl even as MI looked to be running away with the contest.

When quizzed why he had not used Green, Rahane pointedly responded to Ravi Shastri on broadcast, "You need to ask Cricket Australia."

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"Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon and the combination will be slightly different. We batted really well but finding that balance with the ball is really important," Rahane added in his post match talk with the broadcasters.

Cameron Green was handed his debut as KKR opened their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium against juggernauts MI. Green batted at No.3 and scored 18 before being dismissed by slower delivery from Shardul Thakur. Despite his low score, KKR managed 220, riding on half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

However, with the ball, Green did not take part. KKR's inexperienced attack was torn to sheds, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton bagging half-centuries. Green's experience of bowling in international cricket would have helped, but alas he was not given a clearance.

Green has had his issues with injuries and Cricket Australia are monitoring workload of their players ahead of big season. While the all-rounder was allowed to join KKR, he was not given clearance to bowl. It is similar to how Mitchell Marsh was allowed to play in the IPL in previous seasons.