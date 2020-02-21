Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat loses first-round match

New Delhi: Grappler Vinesh Phogat on Friday lost her first-round match in the 53kg category of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

Phogat lost to Japan's Mayu Mukaida 2-6, however, she is still in contention for winning a medal. On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final.