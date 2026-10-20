Asian Para Games 2026: Two Indian Pairs Reach Badminton Semis, Assure India Of Two Medals |

Nagoya: The mixed doubles pairs of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass and Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan moved to the semifinals of their respective events, assuring India of two medals in badminton at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

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Nagar and Nithya defeated the Chinese Taipei duo of Wu Yu-yen and Lin Jia-siang 21-15, 21-10 to finish second in Group A and qualify for the semifinals in the SH6 class, which is designated for athletes with short stature caused by conditions such as achondroplasia or other genetic variations.

Bhagat and Ramdass, meanwhile, defeated Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Chanida Srinavakul 21-15, 21-14 in the SL3-SU5 quarterfinals.

In para-badminton, SL3 is for players with significant lower-limb impairment who compete on half a court, while SU5 is for players with upper-limb impairment.

In mixed doubles SL3-SU5, pairs combine athletes from these two classifications.

Nagar and Bhagat will play their singles quarterfinals later in the day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)