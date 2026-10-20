Asian Para Games 2026: Bhavina Patel Wins Bronze In Table Tennis After Losing Women's Singles Class 4-5 Semifinal To Zhang Bian |

Nagoya: India's Bhavina Patel settled for a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games' table tennis competition after losing her women's singles Class 4-5 semifinal to China's eight-time Paralympic champion Zhang Bian here on Tuesday.

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Patel, a former Paralympic silver-medallist, went down 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 to end with a second successive bronze at the mega-event.

She had won a silver in the 2018 edition of the Games. The 40-year-old Bian was a silver medallist at the previous Asian Para Games.

The 39-year-old Indian veteran from Gujarat is also a former Commonwealth Games gold-winner.

Class 4-5 classification is for athletes who have full upper body control but are on a wheelchair due to leg or lower-limb impairments.

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