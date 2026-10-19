Asian Para Games 2026 Soumya Wins Gold, Radha Venkatesh Bags Silver In Women's 1500m In Japan | X

Nagoya, Oct 19: India's Soumya won a gold medal in the women's 1500m T12/T13 event at the Asian Para Games, while compatriot Radha Venkatesh clinched a silver in the same event here on Monday.

India secures gold-silver finish

Soumya clocked 5 minutes and 12.39 seconds to win the gold, while Radha ran 5:30.90 to take the silver in a 1-2 finish for India.

Soumya ran with her guide Kumar Bharath, while Radha was guided by Govind Solanki, as the T12/T13 event is meant for athletes with visual impairment.

Mana Sasaki of Japan was third.

Visual impairment classifications explained

T11 to T13 events are for athletes with visual impairment. T11 is for athletes with total or near-total blindness, while T13 is the least severe visual impairment. T12 athletes have visual impairment in between the two.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)