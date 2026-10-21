Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Wins Second Gold In Nagoya, Sets 100m T12 Games Record With 12.02-Second Run | X - Navinsports

Nagoya, Oct 21: Indian sprinter Simran collected her second gold medal at the Asian Para Games by winning the women's 100m T12 competition with a Games record time of 12.02 seconds here on Wednesday.

Simran had also won the 200m gold with a new Games record on Tuesday.

Simran sets another Games record

On Wednesday, she once again finished ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 12.30sec. Indonesia's Made Ni Putri finished third with a timing of 12.51sec.

SIMRAN SHARMA IS ASIAN PARA CHAMPION!- Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 100m T12 🥇SHE BROKE THE GAMES RECORD TOO!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3pf6naHu4A — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 21, 2026

T12 classification covers athletes with moderate visual impairment.

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Simran's comeback with new guide

The 26-year-old Simran, who won a bronze in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, is on a comeback trail with her new guide Shivam after her previous guide Umar Saifi was banned for a doping violation.

Simran had won silver medals in both her events in the 2023 Hangzhou edition of the Games.

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