Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Gavit Wins 100m Gold, Basil Takes Silver As India Clinches 4 Medals In Nagoya | X - VPIndia

Nagoya, Oct 21: India's Dilip Gavit won the men's 100m T46/47 combined event gold medal at the Asian Para Games while compatriot Mohammed Morssinganakath Basil clinched the silver in the same event here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Gavit, a T46 athlete, clocked 10.69 seconds to finish on top. Basil, a T47 athlete, clinched the silver with a Games record time of 10.72 seconds.

China's Kangjun Shi (T46) won the bronze, clocking 10.80 seconds.

T46 and T47 classifications explained

Athletes of two or more classifications can be clubbed together in a combined event to ensure that there are enough number of participants.

T46 and T47 categories are for athletes with upper limb impairment. The primary difference between T46 and T47 comes down to the severity and location of the upper limb impairment.

DOUBLE MEDAL ALERT FOR INDIA 🥇🥈🥇 Dilip Gavit - CHAMPION 🏆🥈 Mohammad Basil- Watch the acceleration by Dilip at end 🔥INCREDIBLE FINISH BY BOYS IN MEN’S 100M T47 AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/NsFwARvn1w — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 21, 2026

T46 applies to athletes with a more severe unilateral or bilateral impairment affecting the shoulder or elbow – roughly equivalent to an above-elbow amputation – whereas T47 is for athletes with a less severe impairment affecting the wrist or below the elbow – roughly equivalent to a below-elbow amputation.

Gavit's previous gold medal triumphs

Gavit had won a 400m gold at the previous Para Asiad in China, besides a 100m gold in the Glasgow Para Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Pranav Desai clinches bronze

In the men's 100m T64 event, Pranav Desai clinched a bronze, clocking 11.96 seconds.

Japan's Kengo Oshima took the gold with a time of 11.39 seconds, while Denpoom Kotcharang of Thailand won the silver with a time of 11.78 seconds.

T64 classification applies to athletes with a below-the-knee limb deficiency who compete using a running or jumping prosthesis, or those with equivalent leg-length discrepancies.

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Preeti Pal bags second silver

Preeti Pal, a double bronze-medallist at the 2024 Paralympics, won a silver in the women's 100m T35 event, clocking 13.98 seconds in a three-athlete field.

This was the second silver in the ongoing Games for the 26-year-old, who has cerebral palsy. She had finished second in the 200m T35 event on Tuesday.

T35 classification is for athletes with moderate coordination impairments, such as hypertonia, ataxia, or athetosis, often associated with cerebral palsy.

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