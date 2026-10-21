Asian Para Games 2026: India's Ayush Verma Clinches Men's Shot Put F53 Gold With 8.16m Throw, Secures Second Medal | Watch | X

Nagoya: India's Ayush Verma won gold in the men's shot put F53 event, adding a second medal to his tally at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ayush produced a throw of 8.16m in his fifth attempt to take the top spot.

Alireza Hemami of Iran was second with 8.09m while Makhambet Serikkaliyev of Kazakhstan finished third with 6.81m.

Ayush had earlier won a bronze in men's javelin throw F53/F54 event on Tuesday.

F53 is for field athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk and legs and hand grip affected to a low level. They compete in seated positions and generate inertia using their chest, upper-back and shoulders.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)