Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Javelin Stars Pradeep Kumar, Ayush Verma Clinch Double Podium To Swell Medal Tally

Indian para-athletes Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma won silver and bronze, respectively |

Indian para-athletes Pradeep Kumar and Ayush Verma clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday. Sonalben Patel added another bronze in para table tennis, while Praveen Sharma secured a podium finish in shot put, strengthening India’s medal tally at the continental competition in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Pradeep, Ayush Register Personal Bests in Javelin

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Pradeep produced a best throw of 27.45 metres to claim silver, earning 901 Raza points, while Ayush finished third with an effort of 17.88 metres and 793 points. Iran’s Erfan Bondori won gold with a throw of 30.24 metres, collecting 986 points to top the standings. Both Indian athletes registered personal bests with their medal-winning attempts, underlining their progress and delivering a memorable double podium finish.

The achievement marked India’s second double podium in javelin throw at the ongoing Games. On Monday, Rinku Hooda won silver and Ajeet Singh claimed bronze in the men’s F46 event, adding to India’s medal count.

In para athletics, F53 athletes generally have full arm and hand function but limited abdominal and lower spinal muscle activity, resulting in a lack of sitting balance. F54 athletes have full muscle power in their arms and partial to full trunk muscle strength, although their mid-trunk and leg movements remain significantly affected.

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Sonalben, Praveen Add to India’s Medal Tally

Sonalben’s bronze added to her growing international record in para table tennis. A seasoned competitor in the sport, she won bronze medals in women’s singles and women’s doubles at the 2025 ITTF Para Asian Championships in Beijing. Her latest success in Japan adds another major continental medal to her career. Praveen’s bronze in shot put provided another boost to India’s campaign across track-and-field disciplines. Later, Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey won bronze medals in the women's singles Class 9 and Class 6 events,