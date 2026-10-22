Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi Signs Off With 2 Gold Medals, 1 Silver And World Records; Shares Post | X

Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi ended her Asian Para Games 2026 campaign on a high note after winning two gold medals and one silver medal in Nagoya, Japan. She also levelled a world record and helped set another world record, making it a memorable campaign for the young Indian athlete.

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Sheetal Devi shared pics while sleeping with the medals on her social media account and said, "Started the Asian Para Games with belief. Ended with 2 Golds, 1 Silver, 1 World Record equalled, 2 new World Records, and so much more."

She further stated, "Through the highs, the pressure, every hurdle, and a journey held together by love that never wavered. And at the heart of it all? INDIA. Every single time. Signing off with a full heart. It’s a wrap."

Sheetal Devi's Record-Breaking Performance

Sheetal began her campaign by scoring 704 points out of a possible 720 in the women's compound archery qualification round. She equalled the world record and set a new Asian record with her performance.

She then teamed up with Toman Kumar in the compound mixed team event. The Indian pair scored 1,402 points in the qualification round, setting a new world record and improving the previous mark of 1,400 points.

Sheetal Wins Two Gold Medals In A Day

On Thursday, Sheetal won two gold medals in a single day. She partnered with Toman Kumar to defeat Indonesia 151-148 in the compound mixed team final.

She followed it up with another impressive performance in the women's individual compound final, defeating Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim to defend her title. Sheetal came from behind after trailing by four points to secure the gold medal.

Earlier, Sheetal and Payal Nag won silver in the women's compound doubles event after losing to China's Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing in the final.

With two gold medals and one silver at the 2026 Asian Para Games, Sheetal once again showed why she is among India's leading para-archers. Her record-breaking performances also added to her achievements on the international stage.